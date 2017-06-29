Home NATIONAL Questions And Answers About Officers Who Enforce Travel Ban
Questions And Answers About Officers Who Enforce Travel Ban
Questions And Answers About Officers Who Enforce Travel Ban

Questions And Answers About Officers Who Enforce Travel Ban

(AP) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers will be key players in putting President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban into effect.
They are the officers dressed in blue who are stationed at airports and border crossings and screen people coming into the U.S. They stamp passports, inspect travel documents, confiscate drugs and other illicit items and make sure belongings and purchases are properly declared.
Customs and Border Protection officers were embroiled in chaos when an earlier version of President Donald Trump’s travel ban took effect, forcing them to turn away visa holders who were later allowed in. They will be in the mix again for the new ban affecting visitors from Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Iran and Yemen.

