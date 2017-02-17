Home TEXAS Quick-Acting Houston Man Catches Child Falling From Counter; Watch Video
Quick-Acting Houston Man Catches Child Falling From Counter; Watch Video
(AP) – Surveillance video at an indoor skydiving facility in Houston shows an instructor quickly catching a toddler as the child falls backward off a counter.  The boy was standing on the counter holding onto his father when he tumbled backward.

Jesse “Tex” Leos, an instructor at iFly, was standing on the other side of the counter, saw the boy falling out of the corner of his eye and quickly reached out with his left hand to catch him before gathering him up in his arms.  On Wednesday, Leos posted the video to his Facebook page where it’s been viewed more than 700,000 times.  He told KPRC-TV that regular training for skydiving helps keep his reflexes sharp.

Click here to watch video

R. Communications not responsible for video or audio content

