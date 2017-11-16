Home NATIONAL Quick-Thinking School Staff Saved Kids At California School
Quick-Thinking School Staff Saved Kids At California School
NATIONAL
0

Quick-Thinking School Staff Saved Kids At California School

0
0
RANCHO TEHAMA SCHOOL SHOOTING
now viewing

Quick-Thinking School Staff Saved Kids At California School

Pentagon
now playing

Pentagon: Retweet Of Call For Trump To Resign Was Accidental

RUSSIAN BUS CRASH WITH LOGGIN TRUCK
now playing

Russia: 14 Killed In Crash Between Bus And Logging Truck

Zimbabwe Political Turmoil
now playing

Regional Bloc Urges Emergency Summit On Mugabe

GUN PISTOL GUN CONTROL
now playing

GOP, Democratic Senators Back Bill To Bolster FBI Gun Checks

6740a8a3-39c5-4954-94ff-92487200f1d1
now playing

Judge Declares Mistrial In Sen. Menendez Trial

AL FRANKEN
now playing

Schumer Hopes Ethics Panel Investigates Franken

TAX REFORM TAXES
now playing

Democrats Use New Analysis To Bash GOP Tax Bill

gasprices332
now playing

AAA: Texas, US Retail Gasoline Prices Hold Steady This Week

PRISON
now playing

Texas Sees Increase In Prison Guard Turnover Rate

FATAL CRASH
now playing

Rio Hondo Man Killed In West Texas Crash

(AP) – Authorities say a tiny Northern California elementary school would have turned into a “bloodbath” if not for quick action by school workers who rushed small children inside and locked down the building, thwarting a gunman on a deadly mission.  Inside Rancho Tehama Elementary School, children and some parents huddled under desks as bullets riddled the tan and teal portable classrooms.

Authorities say the school personnel saved dozens of students at the school with a student population of about 100 students 130 miles north of Sacramento.  Corning Union Elementary School District Superintendent Richard Fitzpatrick said there were many heroics during Tuesday’s incident, starting with the school secretary quickly recognizing the threat.

Related posts:

  1. Neighbor Shot By California Gunman Lived In Fear Of Him
  2. Valley High School Football Show
  3. Homer Martinez Runs for MISD School Board Place 6
  4. Mark Dougherty Runs for MISD School Board Place 3
Related Posts
Pentagon

Pentagon: Retweet Of Call For Trump To Resign Was Accidental

jsalinas 0
GUN PISTOL GUN CONTROL

GOP, Democratic Senators Back Bill To Bolster FBI Gun Checks

jsalinas 0
6740a8a3-39c5-4954-94ff-92487200f1d1

Judge Declares Mistrial In Sen. Menendez Trial

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video