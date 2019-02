In this courtroom sketch, R&B singer R. Kelly appears before Cook County Associate Judge Lawrence Flood with his attorney Steve Greenberg Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. Kelly's attorney entered not guilty pleas on the singer's behalf after Kelly was charged with sexually abusing four victims dating back to 1998, including three underage teenagers. (Tom Gianni via AP)

R. Kelly says he’s not guilty of aggravated sexual abuse against four victims. Kelly made his plea in a Chicago courtroom Monday morning dressed in an orange jumpsuit. Kelly’s lawyer says he plans to post bond, but he needs to sort out his finances.

A judge set Kelly’s bond at one-million dollars on Saturday, but Kelly only needs to come up with 100-grand to get out. The Grammy winner is accused of sexually abusing three underage girls as well as a woman between 1998 and 2010.