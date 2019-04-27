Rabbi Is Among Wounded In Synagogue Attack

Heavily armed San Diego police officers approach a house thought to be the home of 19 year-old John T. Earnest, who is a suspect in the shooting of several people in a Poway synagogue, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. A gunman used an AR-type assault weapon to shoot worshippers at Chabad of Poway, San Diego County Sheriff William Gore said. (John Gibbins/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

(AP) – Authorities say the rabbi of a synagogue near San Diego is one of the three people wounded in an attack that left a woman dead.

San Diego County Sheriff William Gore told reporters Saturday that there are indications 19-year-old John Earnest’s gun might have malfunctioned after firing numerous rounds at the mosque.

An off-duty Border Patrol agent working as a security guard at the synagogue also shot at the gunman as he fled but only hit his car.

Authorities say they are serving search warrants on his house and are aware of an anti-Jewish online screed that someone identifying themselves as Earnest wrote about an hour before the attack. Gore says they’re investigating the attack as a possible hate crime.