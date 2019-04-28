Rabbi Says Trump Called To Extend Condolences

Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein speaks at a news conference at the Chabad of Poway synagogue, Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Poway, Calif. A man opened fire Saturday inside the synagogue near San Diego as worshippers celebrated the last day of a major Jewish holiday. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein speaks at a news conference at the Chabad of Poway synagogue, Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Poway, Calif. A man opened fire Saturday inside the synagogue near San Diego as worshippers celebrated the last day of a major Jewish holiday. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

(AP) – A Southern California rabbi who was shot during a deadly attack on his synagogue says he has received a call from President Donald Trump.

Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein on Sunday told reporters Trump called him to share his condolences on behalf of the American people. Goldstein says Trump was comforting and spoke about his love of peace, Judaism and Israel.

Authorities say a 19-year-old man opened fire on the synagogue in Poway, California, during a service on Saturday, killing a woman and wounding three people, including Goldstein.