Rabies Vaccine Airdrop Underway In The Rio Grande Valley
Rabies Vaccine Airdrop Underway In The Rio Grande Valley

For the 22nd year, the annual rabies vaccine airdrop over South and West Texas is underway. Texas Health Department airplanes are dropping vaccine baits over wildlife areas targeting coyotes and gray foxes.

The baits consist of plastic packets of rabies vaccine coated with fishmeal to attract the animals. The first planes took off from the airport in Zapata Wednesday to begin dropping about 1 million rabies baits from the Rio Grande Valley to the Big Bend area. The state began the Oral Rabies Vaccination program in 1995, in response to major outbreaks of the canine and fox strains of rabies.

