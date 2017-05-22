Home NATIONAL Race, Gender, Fame All Issues As Cosby Jury Selection Starts
Race, Gender, Fame All Issues As Cosby Jury Selection Starts
NATIONAL
0

Race, Gender, Fame All Issues As Cosby Jury Selection Starts

0
0
c5b3469fcb94418b8cb5743de956b7bf-780×520
now viewing

Race, Gender, Fame All Issues As Cosby Jury Selection Starts

Mark Fields
now playing

AP Source: Ford Replaces CEO In Push To Transform Business

Ringling Bros Leaving the Life
now playing

Curtain Falls On 'Greatest Show On Earth' After 146 Years

South Korea Koreas Tensions
now playing

North Korea Says Ready To Deploy, Mass Produce New Missile

920×920 (19)
now playing

Key Lawmakers Vow Full Airing Of Reasons Behind Comey Firing

2ad9a1737924443196bc4c206813a32d-780×520
now playing

Trump Avoids Pointing To Saudis' Human Rights Failings

694940094001_5443391336001_5443389781001-vs
now playing

Trump Says 'Rare Opportunity' Exists For Peace

Judge_gavel
now playing

Mission Doctor Charged A Second Time With Sexual Misconduct

HIT AND RUN-2
now playing

Murder Charge Filed Against Hit-And-Run Suspect

rene guerra former hidalgo da
now playing

Rene Guerra Files Intent To Get His Job Back

Donald Trump, Melania Trump
now playing

The Latest: Trump Gears Up For Address To Muslim World

(AP) – Lawyers in Bill Cosby’s sex assault case this week hope to find a dozen jurors and six alternates willing to be sequestered nearly 300 miles (482 kilometers) from home.
The case has attracted worldwide publicity that the judge hopes to shield from jurors when the trial begins June 5 in suburban Philadelphia. Jurors are being chosen in Pittsburgh starting Monday. The case is expected to last about two weeks.
Trial consultant Howard Varinsky says people often are too eager to serve on juries in celebrity trials. He expects consultants to ponder every “micro-expression” they make as lawyers examine their race, age, gender, occupation and interests.
The 79-year-old Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a college basketball team manager in 2004. Cosby says the contact was consensual.

Related posts:

  1. New York Enclave With Nazi Roots Agrees To Change Policies
  2. Memorial Park Opens At Site Of Nightclub Fire Where 100 Died
  3. US Pitches Plan To Russia To Avoid Armed Conflict In Syria
Related Posts
Mark Fields

AP Source: Ford Replaces CEO In Push To Transform Business

Zack Cantu 0
920×920 (19)

Key Lawmakers Vow Full Airing Of Reasons Behind Comey Firing

Zack Cantu 0
255779557255e69d06378b

DHS Hopeful Clarke Denies Plagiarism In Master’s Thesis

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video