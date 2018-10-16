Raging Floods Destroy Bridge Over River

(AP) – Raging floodwaters have destroyed a bridge over a river in Central Texas. Video shows the bloated Llano River overrunning a bridge in Kingsland, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Austin.

The National Weather Service says the river at nearby Llano is expected to crest Tuesday morning at near-record levels near 41 feet (12.5 meters), which is 18 feet (5.5 meters) above major flood stage. A flash flood warning is in effect, and forecasters describe it as a “very dangerous situation.” It’s not expected to drop below major flood stage until Wednesday.

Four people were washed away last week when the South Llano River, which becomes the Llano River downstream, overran an RV park in Junction, Texas. Three bodies have been recovered.