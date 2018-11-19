Home NATIONAL Rain Could Hinder Search For Victims Of California Wildfire
Rain Could Hinder Search For Victims Of California Wildfire
NATIONAL
0

Rain Could Hinder Search For Victims Of California Wildfire

0
0
5bf1fd97c411b.image
now viewing

Rain Could Hinder Search For Victims Of California Wildfire

index
now playing

Turbulent Stock Markets Spooking Older Workers, Retirees

5bf286a88486f.image
now playing

Nissan Says Chairman Ghosn To Be Dismissed

wx203-ap1
now playing

Neighbors Wage Shadow Campaigns In New Hampshire For 2020

WireAP_19bc496328e34b4b9e1a3e48eb67ec0a_12x5_992
now playing

In Year Of Democratic Hopes, GOP Comes Out On Top In Florida

image
now playing

Will Kelly Stay Or Won't He? Trump Praises, Criticizes Aide

Screen Shot 2018-11-18 at 11.32.25 AM_1542569566754.png_103589735_ver1.0_640_480
now playing

Tijuana Residents Protest Migrant Caravan Camped In City

5bf26e04b487f.image
now playing

Yemeni Rebels Say They Will Halt Rocket Fire At Saudi Arabia

2000
now playing

Trump Says 'No Reason' For Him To Hear Khashoggi Death Tape

donald-trump-and-twitter
now playing

Trump Uses Derisive Nickname For Rep. Adam Schiff In Tweet

shutterstock_185887181_police_lights_generic1
now playing

State Special Agents Fatally Shoot Robbery Suspect

(AP) – Rain in the forecast could bring relief for those working to tame a devastating Northern California fire and frustration for those searching for remains of victims.
The search for bodies or bone fragments left behind in the so-called Camp Fire took on new urgency Sunday.
Hundreds of searchers fanned out to poke through the ashen rubble in Paradise before rains can wash away signs of the dead or turn the dusty debris into a thick paste.
Authorities say at least 77 people have died in the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
Search teams in white coveralls, hard hats and masks used sticks to move aside debris and focused on vehicles, bathtubs and what was left of mattresses while a cadaver dog sniffed for clues.

No related posts.

Related Posts
index

Turbulent Stock Markets Spooking Older Workers, Retirees

Zack Cantu 0
wx203-ap1

Neighbors Wage Shadow Campaigns In New Hampshire For 2020

Zack Cantu 0
WireAP_19bc496328e34b4b9e1a3e48eb67ec0a_12x5_992

In Year Of Democratic Hopes, GOP Comes Out On Top In Florida

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video