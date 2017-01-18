Home TEXAS Rain Pounds Houston As Flooded Roadways Strand Motorists
Rain Pounds Houston As Flooded Roadways Strand Motorists
TEXAS
Rain Pounds Houston As Flooded Roadways Strand Motorists

HOUSTON FLOOD
Rain Pounds Houston As Flooded Roadways Strand Motorists

(AP) — Emergency crews have made dozens of high-water rescues as thunderstorms flood streets in the Houston area and batter other parts of Texas.  Flash flood warnings are in effect for the Houston region, where torrential rains prompted officials to close some schools and delay opening many others on Wednesday. The area’s public transportation has also been delayed or suspended.  Forecasters say some metro areas received more than 5 inches of rain overnight.

Houston fire officials say they’ve received more than 65 calls for high-water rescues, primarily from motorists stranded along flooded roadways.  Emergency management officials in the city of 2.2 million residents are asking people to avoid travel.  Heavy rain and lightning also hit in the region extending from San Antonio to Austin, while North Texas was experiencing scattered showers.

 

