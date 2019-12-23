Rainy Weather Could Snarl Christmas Travel

It’s looking to be a cold and wet Christmas for millions of Americans traveling this week. Rainy weather is predicted to through a wrench in travel plans along the Gulf Coast, the Southeast, and the West Coast.

Heavy rain from a low pressure system moving from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic will pour one to two inches of rain. Some parts of the South could get as much as five inches of rain today and six to eight inches is possible along the South Carolina coast.

Out west, parts of Oregon and Northern California can expect more than two inches of rain while Los Angeles and San Diego, in Southern California, are in for as much as an inch of rain today.