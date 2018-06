(AP) – San Francisco’s incoming mayor, London Breed, knows the yawning gap between rich and poor firsthand. She was raised by her grandmother in the city’s drug- and violence-riddled projects. Now it’s her job to try to unite San Francisco, a city unsettled by the high-tech boom.

Breed won last week’s mayoral contest, becoming the first black woman elected to lead San Francisco. The city’s dot-com economy has sent the median price of a home soaring to $1.3 million and worsened homelessness.