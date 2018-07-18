Raised Median Proposal In Brownsville Raises Familiar Concerns

The arguments were familiar as Brownsville residents showed up at Tuesday’s TEX-DOT meeting detailing plans to install medians along a busy stretch of Boca Chica Boulevard.

The Texas Department of Transportation is proposing to replace the continuous left turn lanes with raised landscaped medians along Boca Chica Boulevard between I-69-E and International Boulevard. But as the Brownsville Herald reports, business owners along that stretch are worried the medians will keep many customers from turning into their stores. And motorists say they don’t like driving the extra distance to get to a turning point.

TEX-DOT says the medians will improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and as a result, improve safety. There’s no word as to when TEX-DOT will make a final decision.