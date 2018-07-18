Home LOCAL Raised Median Proposal In Brownsville Raises Familiar Concerns
Raised Median Proposal In Brownsville Raises Familiar Concerns
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Raised Median Proposal In Brownsville Raises Familiar Concerns

0
0
raised medians generic
now viewing

Raised Median Proposal In Brownsville Raises Familiar Concerns

FRANCE-MEDECINE-HEALTH-SCIENCE
now playing

Texas Woman Approaches City Council Dressed As Cockroach

911 calls detail aftermath of deadly New Mexico bus crash
now playing

911 Calls Detail Aftermath Of Deadly New Mexico Bus Crash

President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
now playing

Mexico President-Elect Gives "blank check" For Peace

INDIA COLLAPSE
now playing

Rescuers Find 6 Bodies After 2 Building Collapse In India

AIR FORCE ONE
now playing

Trump: New Air Force One To Get Red, White And Blue Makeover

President Trump meets with bipartisan members of the Senate
now playing

Trump Says Europe Trip 'tremendous success'

Maria Butina
now playing

Prosecutors Say Woman Had Ties To Russian Security Agency

Thailand Cave
now playing

Thai Youth Soccer Team Meets With The Media

IMMIGRANT CHILDREN IN CAGES
now playing

Texas Group Says 2 Kids Reunited With Families Had Rash

IMMIGRANT CHILDREN IMMIGRANT SEPARATION
now playing

Immigrant Children Describe Hunger And Cold In Detention

The arguments were familiar as Brownsville residents showed up at Tuesday’s TEX-DOT meeting detailing plans to install medians along a busy stretch of Boca Chica Boulevard.

The Texas Department of Transportation is proposing to replace the continuous left turn lanes with raised landscaped medians along Boca Chica Boulevard between I-69-E and International Boulevard. But as the Brownsville Herald reports, business owners along that stretch are worried the medians will keep many customers from turning into their stores. And motorists say they don’t like driving the extra distance to get to a turning point.

TEX-DOT says the medians will improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and as a result, improve safety. There’s no word as to when TEX-DOT will make a final decision.

Related posts:

  1. Murder Indictment Leveled Against Brownsville Man Stemming From Bar Dispute
  2. Federal Grant Money To Upgrade Brownsville-South Padre Island Airport
Related Posts
President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

Mexico President-Elect Gives “blank check” For Peace

jsalinas 0
Maria Butina

Prosecutors Say Woman Had Ties To Russian Security Agency

jsalinas 0
IMMIGRANT CHILDREN IMMIGRANT SEPARATION

Immigrant Children Describe Hunger And Cold In Detention

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video