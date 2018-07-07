Home NATIONAL Rally To Call For Indiana Attorney General’s Resignation
NATIONAL
(AP) – Activists will hold a rally to call for Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill to resign amid allegations that he inappropriately touched a state lawmaker and several other women.

Organizers say Saturday’s rally will be at the Indiana Statehouse.

Indiana’s Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and the GOP leaders of the Statehouse called on Hill, also a Republican, to resign Thursday.

An internal legislative memo leaked to media outlets says a lawmaker and three legislative staffers alleged that Hill drunkenly groped them in March during a party on the final night of Indiana’s legislative session. Democratic state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon says she was the lawmaker groped. Gabrielle McLemore, the Indiana Senate Democrats’ communications director, also has gone public.

Hill has called the allegations “vicious and false.” He has said he has no plans to resign.

