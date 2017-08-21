Rand Paul Protests Afghanistan Troop Increase

(AP) – A leader of the GOP’s non-interventionist wing says it’s a “terrible idea” to send any more American troops to Afghanistan.

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky issued a statement ahead of a prime-time address by President Donald Trump to unveil his updated Afghanistan policy. It is expected to include a few thousand more U.S. forces. Paul says the mission in Afghanistan “has lost its purpose.”

He also wants Congress to more aggressively assert its war-making powers. Paul is planning to propose an amendment next month to the annual defense policy bill that would repeal the war authorizations that Congress granted after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Paul says if the White House and Congress “want to continue the war in Afghanistan, then at the very least Congress should vote on it.”