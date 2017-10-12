Home TEXAS Rash Of Retirements Triggers Texas Political Bonanza
Rash Of Retirements Triggers Texas Political Bonanza
TEXAS
0

Rash Of Retirements Triggers Texas Political Bonanza

0
0
TEXAS CAPITOL
now viewing

Rash Of Retirements Triggers Texas Political Bonanza

ROY MOORE ALLEGATINS
now playing

After Allegations, Moore Avoids Spotlight, Questions

SYRIAN CHILDREN NEED EVACUATION
now playing

UN Calls For Urgent Evacuation Of 137 Sick Syrian Children

Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby
now playing

Shelby Will Not Vote For Roy Moore

AFFORDABLE CARE ACT OBAMA CARE
now playing

Price Hikes Push Health Insurance Shoppers Into Hard Choices

Setsuko Thurlow
now playing

Peace Laureate Urges World To 'see the light' And Ban Nukes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem
now playing

Israeli PM Urges Approval Of Jerusalem Decision

POLICE
now playing

Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend, Leaving Baby Alone

murder suicide
now playing

Police Believe Deaths Of Father, 2 Kids Was Murder-Suicide

FATAL FIRE GENERIC
now playing

Port Isabel Man Killed In Trailer Fire

auto theft vehile theft
now playing

Charges Filed Against Donna High School Students For Break-In, Vehicle Theft

(AP) – An unusual slew of retirements by seven members of Congress and some prominent legislators is triggering a stampede among conservatives in Texas- and even some Democrats – who see a rare chance to move up.

Five Republicans and two Democrats have announced that they’ll be leaving office next year, along with the powerful GOP speaker of the Texas House and some of his top lieutenants.  It seems more of an actuarial blip than a seismic political shift. But it’s turned what once looked like a low-wattage off-year election into a political spectacle.

Texas will see an especially large cast of ambitious conservatives going at each other. The frenzy may also give rising Democratic stars potentially larger footholds in the country’s largest red state.

Related posts:

  1. Son Of Ex-Democratic Governor Enters Texas Governor’s Race
  2. 3rd Zika Infection By Texas Mosquito Reported This Year
  3. Shelby Will Not Vote For Roy Moore
  4. $10,000 Reward In Case Of Child Found On Texas Beach
Related Posts
POLICE

Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend, Leaving Baby Alone

jsalinas 0
murder suicide

Police Believe Deaths Of Father, 2 Kids Was Murder-Suicide

jsalinas 0
920×920

The Latest: ‘Very Abnormal’ December Snowfall In The South

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video