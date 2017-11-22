Home NATIONAL Rate On 30-Year Mortgages Falls To 3.92 Percent
Rate On 30-Year Mortgages Falls To 3.92 Percent
NATIONAL
0

Rate On 30-Year Mortgages Falls To 3.92 Percent

0
0
Mortgage Rates
now viewing

Rate On 30-Year Mortgages Falls To 3.92 Percent

GAS PRICES
now playing

AAA: Texas, US Retail Gasoline Prices Drop 3 Cents This Week

1511329069490
now playing

JFK Birth Centennial Ending On Assassination Anniversary

poi_gallery_image-image-acf0b690-2498-406b-b454-690533121241
now playing

Airline Defendants To Pay $95 Million In 9/11 Settlement

image
now playing

Iraq, GE Sign $400 Million Deal For Power Infrastructure

Germany Cabinet
now playing

German Business Groups Say Country Needs New Government Soon

missing+person+found
now playing

Missing Weslaco Area Girl Found Safe

TELEMMGLPICT000147379959_trans_NvBQzQNjv4BqqVzuuqpFlyLIwiB6NTmJwXA3OjVYCRiwe6nkOuXQ5es
now playing

Teen idol David Cassidy, 'Partridge Family' Star, Dies At 67

1511348866217
now playing

N.Korea Slams US Over Terror Sponsor Designation

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump Speaks Up For Moore, Warns Against His 'Liberal' Rival

WireAP_40e3af62a83748649ab453ff3ff85aff_12x5_992
now playing

Navy says 8 people Recovered In Good Condition

(AP) – The rate on benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages slipped this week to 3.92 percent from 3.95 percent last week. But the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage, popular among homeowners seeking to refinance, blipped up to 3.32 percent from 3.31 percent.

A year ago, the 30-year stood at 4.03 and the 15-year at 3.25 percent.

Mortgage rates often follow the yield on 10-year Treasury notes, which dipped this week.

The five-year adjustable mortgage rate rose to 3.22 percent from 3.21 percent last week and 3.12 percent a year ago.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Unemployment Rate Improves To 3.9 Percent In October
  2. Valley Unemployment Rate Plummets In October
Related Posts
1511329069490

JFK Birth Centennial Ending On Assassination Anniversary

Roxanne Garcia 0
poi_gallery_image-image-acf0b690-2498-406b-b454-690533121241

Airline Defendants To Pay $95 Million In 9/11 Settlement

Roxanne Garcia 0
TELEMMGLPICT000147379959_trans_NvBQzQNjv4BqqVzuuqpFlyLIwiB6NTmJwXA3OjVYCRiwe6nkOuXQ5es

Teen idol David Cassidy, ‘Partridge Family’ Star, Dies At 67

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video