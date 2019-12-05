Raucous Mercedes Meeting Brings Fifth Arrest

A fifth person has been arrested stemming from a rowdy Mercedes City Commission meeting 2-1/2 months ago. Israel Coronado was taken into custody this week and charged with disrupting a meeting.

Investigators say a review of several cellphone videos from that night show Coronado opening a City Hall door which allowed several more people to enter the commission chambers that the Fire Marshal had already declared “at capacity.” An overflow crowd had gathered for the September 18th meeting – angry over an agenda item to censure or remove newly-elected Place 2 Commissioner Leonel Benavidez.

Four people were jailed on charges of resisting arrest. Coronado is a community organizer who has spearheaded a recall petition targeting Mayor Henry Hinojosa and Place 1 Commissioner Leo Villareal.