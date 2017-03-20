Home TEXAS Raucous Town Hall Crowd Often Drowns Out Texas Congressman
Raucous Town Hall Crowd Often Drowns Out Texas Congressman
Raucous Town Hall Crowd Often Drowns Out Texas Congressman

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions
Raucous Town Hall Crowd Often Drowns Out Texas Congressman

Manslaughter Charge Filed In Spring Break Hit-And-Run Death Of Los Fresnos Woman

Fronton Shooting Victims Identified

Three Charged In Connection With Teenage Runaway's Death

Political Deal Reportedly Secured Senator Lucio's Support Of Bathroom Bill

Teenager Dies A Week After Being Shot In Pharr Home Invasion

Trump Tweets Video Clip Of Comey Testimony

FBI Chief Confirms Probe Of Russia Contacts

Billboard Ad By Satanic Temple Takes Aim At Texas School

Boy Fits In Washing Machine, Then Can't Get Out

Body In Rental House 3 Days Before Police Botified

(AP) – A raucous crowd repeatedly shouted down U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions as he defended Republican health care and other policies at a town hall in suburban Dallas.  More than 2,000 people filled an auditorium at a high school in Richardson on Saturday for the boisterous town hall where Sessions regularly was drowned out by yelling from critics in the crowd.

At one point, while promoting Republican efforts to replace the Affordable Care Act, Sessions said, “I understand why you’re so frustrated. You don’t know how to listen.”  When he offered extended explanations to questions posed to him, the crowd at times chanted, “Yes or no?”  The audience grew particularly animated over questions about defunding Planned Parenthood, Russian interference in U.S. elections and federal budget cuts proposed by President Donald Trump.

