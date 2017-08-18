Raymondville Drain Project Gets Big Funding Boost

The state is providing more financial help to construct the massive flood-control project known as the Raymondville Drain.

The Texas Water Development Board has awarded Hidalgo County $4.5 million – grant funding that will cover a portion of the project that will move flood waters out of the Faysville area north of Edinburg.

The latest allocating brings to more than $17 million that the state has pitched in for the Raymondville Drain. The 63-mile drainage project is being constructed to provide a second, northern outflow of flood waters to the Laguna Madre.