Raymondville Looks To Restrict Public Smoking

Another Valley city is considering comprehensive public smoking restrictions. Raymondville city commissioners today will take up a proposed ordinance that would prohibit smoking in all public buildings and on public property, as well as inside certain businesses, restaurants, and bars. The proposal would apply to cigarettes, cigars, and pipes, as well as electronic cigarettes.

Citing American Heart Association studies, Raymondville Mayor Gilbert Gonzalez tells the Valley Morning Star the aim is to protect residents from hazardous second-hand smoke. Raymondville would be the first city in Willacy County, and the ninth in the Valley, to enact tough public smoking restrictions.