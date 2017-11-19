Raymondville Man Indicted, Arraigned In Death Of Female Former Marine

A Raymondville man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of capital murder in the death of a Raymondville woman whose body was found in a canal near Delta Lake this spring.

Juan Manuel Tobias was arraigned Friday on the charge that was contained in an indictment handed up earlier this month. He remains jailed on a 1 million dollar bond.

Raymondville police say the 35-year-old Tobias was the boyfriend of the victim, 49-year-old Nora Conde Villalobos, who’d been missing for a little more than a month before her body turned up in the canal.