Raymondville Man Indicted, Arraigned In Death Of Female Former Marine
Raymondville Man Indicted, Arraigned In Death Of Female Former Marine
Raymondville Man Indicted, Arraigned In Death Of Female Former Marine

Raymondville Man Indicted, Arraigned In Death Of Female Former Marine

A Raymondville man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of capital murder in the death of a Raymondville woman whose body was found in a canal near Delta Lake this spring.

Juan Manuel Tobias

Juan Manuel Tobias was arraigned Friday on the charge that was contained in an indictment handed up earlier this month. He remains jailed on a 1 million dollar bond.

Raymondville police say the 35-year-old Tobias was the boyfriend of the victim, 49-year-old Nora Conde Villalobos, who’d been missing for a little more than a month before her body turned up in the canal.

