Rayshard Brooks’ Family Speaks Following His Death

This screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Rayshard Brooks speaking with Officer Garrett Rolfe as Rolfe writes notes during a field sobriety test in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant, late Friday, June 12, 2020, in Atlanta. Rolfe has been fired following the fatal shooting of Brooks and a second officer has been placed on administrative duty. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)

Rayshard Brooks’ family is heartbroken over his death. Speaking at an emotional news conference in Atlanta today, his niece Chastity Evans says her family is angry. She is asking for change in addition to justice for her uncle.

Brooks died after being shot Friday during a confrontation with police in a Wendy’s parking lot. Rayshard’s cousin Tiara Brooks added that the trust with police has been broken. She called for a big change to be made in law enforcement along with convictions for those involved.