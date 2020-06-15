Rayshard Brooks’ Family Speaks Following His Death

Rayshard Brooks’ family is heartbroken over his death. Speaking at an emotional news conference in Atlanta today, his niece Chastity Evans says her family is angry. She is asking for change in addition to justice for her uncle.
Brooks died after being shot Friday during a confrontation with police in a Wendy’s parking lot. Rayshard’s cousin Tiara Brooks added that the trust with police has been broken. She called for a big change to be made in law enforcement along with convictions for those involved.