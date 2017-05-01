Reconstruction Of Expwy 83/Bicentennial Interchange Underway

The long-awaited reconstruction of the Bicentennial interchange in McAllen is underway. TEX-DOT crews have begun work on the project that will tear down the Bicentennial Street bridge over Expressway 83, and construct an Expressway 83 bridge over Bicentennial. The height will be the same as the Expressway overpasses over other streets along that stretch. The complex project is expected to take three years to complete.

TEX-DOT says there will be lane closures and detours throughout the construction period, which will cause delays for motorists heading to the McAllen airport or La Plaza Mall.

Photo courtesy of The Monitor