Record Flooding To Continue In Oklahoma, Arkansas

Water is released from the Keystone Dam into the Arkansas River northwest of Tulsa, Okla., Friday, May 24, 2019. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began increasing the amount of water being released from the dam on Friday to control the flooding. (Tom Gilbert/Tulsa World via AP)

Forecasters say record flooding will get more intense in Oklahoma and Arkansas. A new round of storms is expected to dump more heavy rain across the region, pushing the Arkansas River even further beyond its banks.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum is urging residents to prepare for the worst flood in the city’s history. The National Weather Service predicts the river will reach a record crest in Tulsa tonight. Evacuations and high-water rescues were also reported downstream in Fort Smith, Arkansas.