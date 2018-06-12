Home NATIONAL Record Imports Push US Trade Gap To $55.5 Billion In October
Record Imports Push US Trade Gap To $55.5 Billion In October
NATIONAL
0

Record Imports Push US Trade Gap To $55.5 Billion In October

0
0
trade-deficit-3-1240-620×330
now viewing

Record Imports Push US Trade Gap To $55.5 Billion In October

Executive Director of the U.N. World Food Programme David Beasley speaks to local authorities during a visit to Havana, Cuba
now playing

UN Official Says Houthis Blocking Access To Food

MILITARY REFUELING MID AIR
now playing

President Lauds Rescue Efforts After Japan Crash

HUAWEI
now playing

Bolton Was Aware Of Impending Huawei Arrest

IMMIGRANT CHILDREN
now playing

81 Migrant Children Separated From Parents Since June

WINTER WEATHER SNOW ICE ROAD
now playing

Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Oklahoma, Texas

GAVEL
now playing

Texas Death Sentence Again Thrown Out Over Disability Claims

LAREDO POLICE BORDER PATROL CRIME SCENE 4 WOMEN KILLED ONE ESCAPED
now playing

Prosecutor Calls Woman Who Escaped 'very brave'

flooding generic
now playing

Agency: Cost To Curb Texas Flooding Over 10 Years Is $31.5B

PRES BUSH
now playing

Bush Remembered As Deeply Religious Family Man

MikeMozart_Flickr
now playing

Walgreens Expands Prescription Delivery Program Nationwide

(AP) – Record imports in October drove the U.S. trade deficit to the highest level in a decade.

The Commerce Department said Thursday that the gap between what the United States sells and what it buys from foreign countries rose to $55.5 billion in October, the fifth straight increase and the highest since October 2008.

The politically sensitive deficit in the trade of goods with China rose 7.1% to a record $43.1 billion. The goods gap with the European Union widened 65.5% to a record $17.6 billion.

Led by shipments of medicine and cars, overall imports rose 0.2% to a record $266.5 billion. Exports fell 0.1% to $211 billion.

President Donald Trump campaigned on a pledge to slash America’s trade deficit. But the deficit this year is running 11.4% above January-October 2017.

Related posts:

  1. China Demands Canada Release Huawei Executive
  2. Bolton Was Aware Of Impending Huawei Arrest
  3. Walgreens Expands Prescription Delivery Program Nationwide
  4. Zack & Bubbles, #POTW October 10
Related Posts
MILITARY REFUELING MID AIR

President Lauds Rescue Efforts After Japan Crash

jsalinas 0
HUAWEI

Bolton Was Aware Of Impending Huawei Arrest

jsalinas 0
IMMIGRANT CHILDREN

81 Migrant Children Separated From Parents Since June

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video