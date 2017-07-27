Home NATIONAL Records: Child’s Body Decomposing On Arrival At Hospital
(AP) – Court records show the body of a 6-month-old western Michigan boy had already started to decompose by the time his mother took him to a hospital after finding him unresponsive in her sweltering home.

MLive.com and WOOD-TV report that the temperature in Lovily Johnson’s Wyoming apartment was about 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) the evening of Noah Johnson’s death.

The child weighed 12 pounds (5.5 kilograms) and had a severe diaper rash when he was pronounced dead on July 19. Records show he had been left mostly unsupervised and strapped in a car seat since the morning of July 17 while his mother smoked marijuana and visited friends.  The 22-year-old Johnson is jailed on first-degree murder and child abuse charges. She faces an Aug. 2 probable cause hearing.

