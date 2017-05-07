Records Reveals San Juan Mayor Garza Was Fired From Probation Job

Despite his claims that he resigned due to burnout from the Hidalgo County Adult Probation Department, new documents show that ex-P-O Mario Garza had been fired.

The documents obtained by the McAllen Monitor reveal that Garza, the newly-elected mayor of San Juan, was terminated for violations of department protocol. Garza abruptly left his job June 16th, the same day that news broke that the Adult Probation Office was under a criminal investigation.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department had been investigating since May accusations that probation officers were taking bribes in exchange for dismissing probationers’ cases early. The newly publicized records do NOT link Garza to the ongoing bribery investigation. However, the investigation has led to charges against another veteran probation officer.

Carlos Delafuente was arrested last month and charged with abuse of official capacity.