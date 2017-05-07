Home LOCAL Records Reveals San Juan Mayor Garza Was Fired From Probation Job
Records Reveals San Juan Mayor Garza Was Fired From Probation Job
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Records Reveals San Juan Mayor Garza Was Fired From Probation Job

0
0
investigation generic
now viewing

Records Reveals San Juan Mayor Garza Was Fired From Probation Job

jail-prison-generic
now playing

6-Year Prison Term For Los Fresnos Man On Child Porn Charge

NIKKI HALEY
now playing

US Warns China On Trade With North Korea If It Wants US Trade

MEXICO VIOLENCE
now playing

At Least 26 Reported Dead In Clash Of Mexican Gangs

Timothy Allen Penn was charged with capital murder
now playing

Man Charged In Death Of 5-Month-Old

crime-scene-yellow-police-tape
now playing

79-Year-Old Woman Found Slain In Her Home

AFGHANISTAN BATTLE GENERIC
now playing

1 US Soldier Killed, 2 Wounded In Southern Afghanistan

police20lights20generic
now playing

Police Seek Suspects After Man Killed, Pickup Stolen

DROWNING GENERIC
now playing

Father Drowns Trying To Rescue Son

CAR MONEY VEHICLE CASH
now playing

Man Accused Of Making 700 Fake Vehicle Inspections

MORNING JOE SCARBOROUGH AND MIKA
now playing

MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Sets Viewership Mark After Tweets

Despite his claims that he resigned due to burnout from the Hidalgo County Adult Probation Department, new documents show that ex-P-O Mario Garza had been fired.

The documents obtained by the McAllen Monitor reveal that Garza, the newly-elected mayor of San Juan, was terminated for violations of department protocol. Garza abruptly left his job June 16th, the same day that news broke that the Adult Probation Office was under a criminal investigation.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department had been investigating since May accusations that probation officers were taking bribes in exchange for dismissing probationers’ cases early. The newly publicized records do NOT link Garza to the ongoing bribery investigation. However, the investigation has led to charges against another veteran probation officer.

Carlos Delafuente was arrested last month and charged with abuse of official capacity.

Related posts:

  1. Mission Teen Charged As An Adult With Capital Murder
  2. Cameron County Sheriff To Request More Jailers In Proposed Budget
  3. Intoxication Manslaughter Charge Filed In Pharr Child’s Death
  4. Critics: Pope Must Do More To Confront Sex Abuse
Related Posts
jail-prison-generic

6-Year Prison Term For Los Fresnos Man On Child Porn Charge

jsalinas 0
Officer Miosotis Familia -1

Slain NYC Cop Spent Entire Career In The Bronx

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP AND TWITTER TWEETS

Trump Tweets Frustration With China Over North Korea

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video