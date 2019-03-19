NATIONAL

Records Show FBI Was Probing Michael Cohen Long Before Raid

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, speaks with the media as he departs after testifying before a closed door hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) – Newly released documents show the FBI was investigating President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer for nearly a year before agents raided his home and office.

A search warrant released Tuesday shows the federal inquiry into Michael Cohen had been going on since July 2017 – far longer than had previously been known.

The FBI raided Cohen’s Manhattan home and office last April and seized more than 4 million electronic and paper files.  A judge ordered the warrant released with redactions after media organizations including The Associated Press requested it be made public.

Cohen pleaded guilty to tax evasion and making hush-money payments to two women who alleged they had extramarital affairs with Trump. He is expected to begin serving a three-year prison sentence in May.

