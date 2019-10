This aerial photo shows the Hard Rock Hotel, which was under construction, after a fatal partial collapse in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

This aerial photo shows the Hard Rock Hotel, which was under construction, after a fatal partial collapse in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Family members are identifying the victim pulled from the wreckage of a hotel collapse in New Orleans. Nova Espinoza identified the recovered body as her 49-year-old husband Anthony Marette.

Espinoza says she dropped her husband off to work at the construction site for the Hard Rock Hotel, although he wasn’t scheduled to work. Police and rescue crews are still searching for one person who is believed to be trapped in the rubble.