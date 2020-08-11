Red Cross Kicks Off Hurricane Hanna Assistance Program

The South Texas Chapter of the American Red Cross is preparing to provide financial assistance to folks who cannot return home in the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna.

The Red Cross is launching its program providing temporary funds to help eligible Valley families buy food, clothing, medications, and other basic needs. To be eligible for the assistance, the head of the household must show evidence that structural damage done by Hanna has left the home unsafe to live in.

To start the application process, call 1-800-REDCROSS and choose option 4.