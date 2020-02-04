Red-Faced Democrats Struggle To Announce Caucus Results

(AP) – The Iowa Democratic Party is blaming a “coding issue in the reporting system” for its delay in releasing caucus results. It said in a statement Tuesday the issue has been fixed. The problem kept party officials from releasing results from Monday’s caucus, the much-hyped kickoff to the 2020 primary season. It was an embarrassing twist after months of promoting the contest as a chance for Democrats to find some clarity in a jumbled field with no clear front-runner. Iowa party officials say final results will be released Tuesday. Frustrated presidential candidates are claiming momentum and plowing ahead in their White House quests. They’re moving on to next-up New Hampshire.