Redacted Mueller Report Out ‘within a week’

In his first appearance on Capitol Hill since taking office, and amid intense speculation over his review of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report, Attorney General William Barr appears before a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP) – Attorney General William Barr is defending his decision to send a letter to Congress detailing special counsel Robert Mueller’s principal conclusions because the public would not have tolerated waiting weeks for information. Barr is testifying before a House appropriations subcommittee.

Mueller concluded his nearly two-year Russia investigation in late March. The special counsel submitted a nearly 400-page confidential report to Barr. The attorney general sent his four-page letter to Congress two days later. Democrats have raised questions about how Barr was so quickly able to boil down Mueller’s report into four pages.

Barr says a redacted version of Mueller’s report will be made public within a week. He says Mueller wasn’t involved in preparing the letter to Congress because it was “my letter.”