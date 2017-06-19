Home NATIONAL Redskins Owner Says He’s Thrilled With Ruling
Redskins Owner Says He's Thrilled With Ruling
Redskins Owner Says He’s Thrilled With Ruling

WASHINGTON REDKINS
Redskins Owner Says He’s Thrilled With Ruling

(AP) – Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder says he’s “thrilled” about the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the disparagement clause in trademark law.

The unanimous opinion the court gave Monday to a case involving the rock band “The Slants” is expected to set a positive precedent for the Redskins.

The court has ruled the government can’t refuse to register trademarks that are considered offensive.  Redskins lawyer Lisa Blatt says, “The Supreme Court vindicated the team’s position that the First Amendment blocks the government from denying or cancelling a trademark registration based on the government’s opinion.”  The NFL declined comment.

