Refinery Fire Extinguished In South Texas, No Injuries

(AP) — Citgo says a fire at one of its refineries in Corpus Christi, Texas, has been extinguished and that no one is injured. The petroleum company says the fire began shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday and was out shortly before 11 a.m. with “no threat to the surrounding community.” Citgo says the fire began in a pipeline owned by a third party, but did not identify the owner. Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha says the fire forced the closure of Interstate 37 in the south Texas city and nearby residents sheltered in place. That shelter order has been lifted and the interstate is open again.