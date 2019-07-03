Regional Alert Activated For Missing Weslaco Man

Weslaco police have activated the Regional Alert System for a man who disappeared Sunday evening. Authorities are searching for 52-year-old Jose Antonio Medrano who was last seen walking near the Hidalgo County Housing Authority on Texas Boulevard North. At the time, Medrano was wearing an orange shirt and gray shorts. He is 5 feet-8 inches tall with a thin build and a dark complexion. He has gray hair and a thick mustache. He has also been diagnosed with schizophrenia. If you think you’ve seen Medrano, call Weslaco police at 968-8591.