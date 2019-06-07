Regional Alert Active For Missing Brownsville Man

Brownsville police have activated the Valley’s Regional Alert System for a 22-year-old Brownsville man who hasn’t been heard from for a week. 22-year-old Jose Luis Castrol Junior was last seen May 31st in a residential neighborhood north of the airport.

Castrol drives a gray 4-door 2010 Dodge Avenger with a license plate number of JHV-2611. He was wearing a black t-shirt, khaki shorts, and black Jordan shoes.

If you have any information as to Castrol’s whereabouts, call Brownsville police at 548-7000.