A regional alert has been issued for a missing elderly Brownsville woman.

Authorities are looking for 81-year-old Anita Morales Rios. Rios disappeared from a home on the 300 block of San Luis Drive in northeast Brownsville at around 9:30 last night. Rios was wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans. She is 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has black and gray hair.

If you think you’ve seen her, you can call Brownsville police at 548-7000.