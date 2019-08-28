Regional Alert Issued For Missing Brownsville Man

Brownsville police have activated the Regional Alert System for a missing Brownsville man. 31-year-old Jose Juan De La Garza hasn’t been seen since around noon Tuesday. He was last seen in a retail area around the 200 block of Thomas Street, east of Paredes Line Road.

De La Garza is 5-feet-8 and weighs about 140 pounds and has short brown hair. At the time he disappeared, De La Garza was wearing a beige American Eagle shirt, blue and beige plaid shorts, and sandals. He was riding a brown Schwinn bicycle with a rear mounted basket. If you see him, call Brownsville police at 548-7000.