Regional Bloc Urges Emergency Summit On Mugabe

(AP) – Cabinet ministers from four countries in southern Africa’s regional bloc have called for an emergency summit to discuss the political turmoil in Zimbabwe, according to South Africa’s eNCA television station.

The meeting of the heads of state of the 15-nation Southern African Development Community is widely seen as essential to giving Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe a dignified exit from power.

The call for the summit was made by the bloc’s special committee on regional politics. The meeting in Botswana was attended by Cabinet ministers from Angola, Zambia, Tanzania and South Africa. The ministers did not say when the summit would take place.