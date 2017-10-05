Home COVER Register for your chance to win a Journey VIP package!
Register for your chance to win a Journey VIP package!
COVER
0

Register for your chance to win a Journey VIP package!

0
0
JourneyRegistertoWin – TV
now viewing

Register for your chance to win a Journey VIP package!

Schumer
now playing

fce4cdad1f9343a782b97687de1ad4bf-fce4cdad1f9343a782b97687de1ad4bf-0
now playing

Colbert Welcomes Fellow 'Daily Show' Alums To 'Late Show'

cropped_4533955045
now playing

Kurdish Fighters Welcome US Aid

1019834533
now playing

Trump To Meet Top Russian Diplomat At The White House

eae7511c4c084c8baf7e7fedc97cde87-780×530
now playing

S. Korea's Leader Willing To Visit North, Talk To US, China

f5effb23dded404791daffbea61d5d95-780×520
now playing

Trump Firing Comey Shrouds Russia Probe In Doubt, Turmoil

index
now playing

Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey

alice johnon meyers missing palm valley woman
now playing

Missing Palm Valley Woman Seen In Lubbock

REYNOSA MILITARY
now playing

5 Killed, Including Police Officer, Bystander, In Latest Reynosa Violence

aclu
now playing

ACLU Warns Against Traveling In Texas

*Your Name

*City

*Age

Your Email

*Phone

PRIZE: Two (2) floor seat tickets to Journey, Thursday, July 13 at the Laredo Energy Arena
One (1) night hotel stay at Residence Inn Marriott in Laredo, TX
Dinner for two (2) at Thirty/Thirty Restaurant & Bar in Laredo, TX

Rules:
• Must have a valid state issued ID/DL to claim prize.
• Winner must pick up prize in person at R Communications offices at 1201 N Jackson, Suite 900, McAllen. Business hours: M-F, 8:30am – 5:00pm
• Participant can not have won any other prize on any R Communications station in the previous 30 days from date winner is selected.
• One winner per household in the previous 30 day sfrom date winner is selected
• Winner will need to have a major credit card or debit card when they check in at hotel for incidentials.

Related posts:

  1. LISTEN TO KURV for your chance to register for a LIberty of the Seas – 7 Nights Western Caribbean Cruise
  2. Journey Tickets
  3. Air Supply – Listen to Win
  4. ZZ Top – Listen to Win!
Related Posts
KURV-Air Supply Listen to Win – 799×417

Air Supply – Listen to Win

Adrianna Ruiz 0
Cruise Giveaway KURV – 799×418

LISTEN TO KURV for your chance to register for a LIberty of the Seas – 7 Nights Western Caribbean Cruise

Adrianna Ruiz 0
KURV-JourneyTickets2017-799×418 ON SALE NOW

Journey Tickets

Adrianna Ruiz 0
Close

Share this video