Regret, Relief At Departure Of Boris Johnson As Top UK Envoy

Britain’s Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson arrives at 10 Downing Street in London
(AP) – Diplomats and politicians around the world are bidding a not-always fond farewell to Boris Johnson after the politician’s bombshell resignation as Britain’s foreign secretary.

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said her government would “miss Boris.” But John McKendrick, attorney-general of the British overseas territory of Anguilla, called Johnson “the worst Foreign Secretary we’ve ever had.” Historian Max Hastings labeled him “a jester.”  Johnson quit Monday, accusing Prime Minister Theresa May of killing the “dream” of Brexit.

Johnson’s two years as foreign secretary were marked by gaffes. He was recorded saying that a violence-torn Libyan city could become a tourism hub once authorities “clear the dead bodies away,” and worsened the plight of a British-Iranian woman detained in Tehran by repeating an Iranian allegation that she was a journalist.

