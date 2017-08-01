Reince Priebus Says Trump ‘accepts’ US intel On Russian Meddling

(AP) — Donald Trump’s incoming chief of staff says the president-elect accepts the intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia tried to meddle in the U.S. election. That’s more than Trump has said. Reince Priebus was in the room this week when Trump was presented with intelligence findings. Officials allege Russian President Vladimir Putin personally directed the hacks in order to help Trump win the White House.

Priebus says in an interview with “Fox News Sunday” that Trump “accepts the fact that Russia and other entities engaged in cyberattacks” against the country. Trump has so far declined to say whether he accepts the assertion that Russia intruded in the election on his behalf. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is calling on Trump to “show leadership” and act on that intelligence. He told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that, while the meddling didn’t affect the election’s outcome, Trump is damaging faith in U.S. democracy with his refusal to acknowledge Russia’s involvement. He says Russia needs to “pay a price.”