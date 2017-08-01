Home NATIONAL Reince Priebus Says Trump ‘accepts’ US intel On Russian Meddling
Reince Priebus Says Trump ‘accepts’ US intel On Russian Meddling
NATIONAL
0

Reince Priebus Says Trump ‘accepts’ US intel On Russian Meddling

0
0
computer-hacking
now viewing

Reince Priebus Says Trump ‘accepts’ US intel On Russian Meddling

texas-capital-austin-texas
now playing

Texas Lawmakers Look To Help Troubled Child Welfare System

sara-parker-mother-who-raped-and-dismembered-her-14-yr-old-daughter-along-with-her-boyfriend
now playing

Mom Arraigned In Teen Girl Dismemberment Death

israeli-truck-ramming-terror-attack
now playing

Israel PM Says Attacker Was IS Supporter

fort-lauderdale-shooting-tarmak-pic
now playing

UPDATE: TMZ Releases Video It Says Depicts Florida Airport Shooting

Ash Carter
now playing

Pentagon Chief: 'Virtually zero' Russian Support Against IS

DONALD TRUMP AND OBAMA
now playing

Obama Says He And Trump Are 'sort of opposites'

winter-weather-storms
now playing

Winter Storm Moves Into The Atlantic, Leaving Behind Bitter Cold

california-flooding
now playing

UPDATE: Rivers Rise As Massive Storm Moves Into Northern California

untitled
now playing

Pope Doesn't Like Traveling, Does It To Sow 'Seeds Of Hope'

1_hqn7viiwuahnl2_phyxrya
now playing

The Latest: Obama Says He And Trump Are 'Sort Of Opposites'

(AP) — Donald Trump’s incoming chief of staff says the president-elect accepts the intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia tried to meddle in the U.S. election. That’s more than Trump has said.  Reince Priebus was in the room this week when Trump was presented with intelligence findings.  Officials allege Russian President Vladimir Putin personally directed the hacks in order to help Trump win the White House.

Priebus says in an interview with “Fox News Sunday” that Trump “accepts the fact that Russia and other entities engaged in cyberattacks” against the country.  Trump has so far declined to say whether he accepts the assertion that Russia intruded in the election on his behalf.  Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is calling on Trump to “show leadership” and act on that intelligence. He told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that, while the meddling didn’t affect the election’s outcome, Trump is damaging faith in U.S. democracy with his refusal to acknowledge Russia’s involvement. He says Russia needs to “pay a price.”

Related posts:

  1. The Latest: Obama Says He And Trump Are ‘Sort Of Opposites’
  2. Trump Demands Media Leak Investigation
  3. Trump Denounces ‘witch hunt’
  4. Report On Election Hacking Says Russia Plans To Do More
Related Posts
sara-parker-mother-who-raped-and-dismembered-her-14-yr-old-daughter-along-with-her-boyfriend

Mom Arraigned In Teen Girl Dismemberment Death

jsalinas 0
fort-lauderdale-shooting-tarmak-pic

UPDATE: TMZ Releases Video It Says Depicts Florida Airport Shooting

jsalinas 0
Ash Carter

Pentagon Chief: ‘Virtually zero’ Russian Support Against IS

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video