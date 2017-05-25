Relative Says UK Bomber Called Britons Infidels

(AP) – A relative of the man suspected in the deadly Manchester concert attack says he was driven to extremism after seeing a friend fatally stabbed last year.

The relative spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter and concerns for her own security. She said 22-year-old Salman Abedi complained of being treated badly in Britain and was troubled why there seemed to be no outrage over his friend’s slaying. She says Abedi believed it was because the friend was Muslim.

The relative says Abedi, who was born in England to parents from Libya, referred to Britons as “infidels” who “are unjust to the Arabs.” She also defended him as “a great kid” and said he had no links to the Islamic State group or other militant groups. Abedi died in the blast that killed 22 other people.