Home NATIONAL Relatives: Airport Shooting Suspect Had Mental Health Issues
Relatives: Airport Shooting Suspect Had Mental Health Issues
NATIONAL
0

Relatives: Airport Shooting Suspect Had Mental Health Issues

0
0
esteban-santiago-1483787376
now viewing

Relatives: Airport Shooting Suspect Had Mental Health Issues

jhgjg
now playing

Critics Pan Texas' Issuing Of Preliminary A-F School Ratings

microcephaly
now playing

Child Born In Austin Area With Microcephaly Has Zika Virus

151112075054-plane-helicopter-laser-attacks-full-169
now playing

Man Gets Prison For Shining Laser At Texas TV Helicopter

gjhg
now playing

Report On Election Hacking Says Russia Plans To Do More

lead_960
now playing

To Celebrate Inaugural Or Not? Trump Critics Are Divided

beating
now playing

Judge Refuses To Release 4 Accused Of Beating Disabled Youth

b868b13b404d4cd58c8a6588409b023f-1020×796
now playing

Airport Shooting Raises Questions About Guns In Baggage

wireap_f0f86b5eb1c54857a70e27583c24291f_12x5_1600
now playing

The Latest: Storm Causes Flight Cancellations, Power Outages

untitled
now playing

The Latest: Ft. Lauderdale Airport Reopens After Shooting

mexico-violence
now playing

Suspected Cartel Gunmen Assassinate Top Prosecutor In Nuevo Laredo

Associated Press
Relatives of the man who police say opened fire with a gun at a Florida airport report he had a history of mental health problems and was receiving psychological treatment at his home in Alaska.

Guard spokesman Maj. Paul Dahlen says 26-year-old Esteban Santiago deployed to Iraq in 2010 as part of the Puerto Rico National Guard, spending a year with an engineering battalion.

The suspect’s uncle, Hernan Rivera, told The Record newspaper ( http://bit.ly/2j04ghF ): “Only thing I could tell you was when he came out of Iraq, he wasn’t feeling too good.”

In recent years, Santiago had been living in Anchorage, Alaska, his brother, Bryan Santiago, told The Associated Press from Puerto Rico. He said his brother’s girlfriend had recently called the family to alert them to his treatment.

Related posts:

  1. The Latest: Ft. Lauderdale Airport Reopens After Shooting
  2. Airport Shooting Raises Questions About Guns In Baggage
  3. Texas Lawmaker Ready For Session After Being Shot At Party
  4. Local Lawmaker Recovering After Being Shot At New Year’s Party
Related Posts
gjhg

Report On Election Hacking Says Russia Plans To Do More

Danny Castillon 0
lead_960

To Celebrate Inaugural Or Not? Trump Critics Are Divided

Danny Castillon 0
beating

Judge Refuses To Release 4 Accused Of Beating Disabled Youth

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video