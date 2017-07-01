Relatives: Airport Shooting Suspect Had Mental Health Issues

Associated Press

Relatives of the man who police say opened fire with a gun at a Florida airport report he had a history of mental health problems and was receiving psychological treatment at his home in Alaska.

Guard spokesman Maj. Paul Dahlen says 26-year-old Esteban Santiago deployed to Iraq in 2010 as part of the Puerto Rico National Guard, spending a year with an engineering battalion.

The suspect’s uncle, Hernan Rivera, told The Record newspaper ( http://bit.ly/2j04ghF ): “Only thing I could tell you was when he came out of Iraq, he wasn’t feeling too good.”

In recent years, Santiago had been living in Anchorage, Alaska, his brother, Bryan Santiago, told The Associated Press from Puerto Rico. He said his brother’s girlfriend had recently called the family to alert them to his treatment.