Relatives ID Teen Killed At High School

The relatives of a student shot and killed at Bellaire High School on Tuesday are identifying him as 19-year-old Cesar Cortes. Police say a 16-year-old student shot Cortes at about 4 p.m. inside the JROTC supply room.

Harris County DA Kim Ogg said on Wednesday that the suspected shooter acted recklessly. Both students were part of the JROTC program. Cortes had reportedly signed up to join the Army later this year.

The suspect who has yet to be identified was arrested several hours after Tuesday’s shooting. He was charged yesterday with manslaughter which could be upgraded. Cortes’s death is the nation’s first school shooting fatality of 2020.

