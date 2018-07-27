Released Memo Points To Hirohito’s Role In Pearl Harbor Raid

(AP) – A newly released memo by a wartime Japanese official provides what a historian says is the first look at the thinking of Emperor Hirohito and Prime Minister Hideki Tojo on the eve of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

While far from conclusive, the five-page document lends credence to the view that Hirohito bears at least some responsibility for starting the war.

To what extent Hirohito was responsible for the war is a sensitive topic in Japan, and the bookseller who discovered the memo kept it under wraps for nearly a decade before releasing it to Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper, which published it this week.

Hirohito was protected from indictment during a U.S

