Relief Group: 216,000 Have Fled Homes In Northwest Syria

(AP) – A Syrian relief group active in rebel-held areas says more than 200,000 men, women and children have fled their homes in northwest Syria. The group says they left in buses, trucks and cars in recent weeks amid intense bombardment from the ground and air by government forces.

Syrian government forces have been bombarding southern and eastern parts of Idlib province, the last rebel stronghold in the war-torn country since late November.

A ground offensive that began last week has displaced more people and government forces were able to capture more than 40 villages and hamlets, according to the Syrian army and opposition activists.