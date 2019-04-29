Remains Identified As Rio Grande City Soldier Declared Missing In Korean War

U.S. military officials have identified another set of previously unidentified remains of a soldier killed in the Korean War – and he is a soldier from the Rio Grande Valley. 18-year-old Army Private First Class Herschel Riggs of Rio Grande City was declared missing in action in July of 1950 following combat actions against North Korean forces.

A set of remains had been retrieved in October 1950 and buried at the National Memorial of the Pacific in Honolulu. The remains were disinterred in 2017, and experts using DNA, dental, and other analyses were able to confirm they were those of Private Riggs. A formal burial service for Riggs will be held May 25th in Pearsall, about 100 miles north of Laredo.